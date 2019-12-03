Food & Drink

Cosmic Crisp apples hit stores in Washington, will last as long as a year in refrigerator

By ABC7.com staff
Sick of mealy apples?

Cosmic Crisp apples hit stores in Washington and according to farmers, these apples will last as long as a year in the refrigerator.

They're made from a mix of Enterprise and Honeycrisp apples. Cosmic Crisp is the first apple ever bred in Washington state, which grows the majority of the United States' apples. It's expected to be a game changer.
EMBED More News Videos

Cosmic Crisp, a new variety of apple hitting stores in December, is the first apple ever bred in Washington state, which grows the majority of the United States' apples. It's described as "ultra-crisp" and "very juicy."


The cost is about double a regular apple.

The apple variety was developed by Washington State University. Washington growers, who paid for the research, will have the exclusive right to sell it for the first 10 years.

The apple is called Cosmic Crisp because of the bright yellowish dots on its skin, which look like distant stars.

For now, the new apples are only available in Washington but will be sold nationwide within the next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwashingtonfoodapple
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge declares mistrial after hung jury in Sandoval murder trial
Man survives horrific crash in Fresno County
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Selma Police looking for driver who hit and killed man crossing the street
Clovis Police looking for suspect behind late-night drive-by shooting
Show More
CHP: Suspected drunk driver caused 4-vehicle crash that injured 10 in Fresno Co.
Vandal slashes decorations at 'Madera Christmas House': VIDEO
Families flock to 74th Candy Cane Lane Parade
Parents' emotional plea after daughter critically injured, son-in-law killed by DUI driver
Police searching for thieves targeting holiday shoppers in Merced
More TOP STORIES News