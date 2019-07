Participating store locations:

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Starting Monday, children can enjoy a free piece of fruit while they shop with their families inside several Fresno groceries stores.It's part of Valley Children's Hospital's "Kids Eat Smart" project in partnership with Vallarta Supermarkets.The project was launched today at the Vallarta Supermarket on Clinton and Weber.The goal is to increase access to fresh fruits and to encourage kids to choose healthy snacks.Families visiting Vallarta Supermarkets in Fresno throughout the month of July will have the opportunity to take a free piece of fruit for each child ages 12 years and younger.