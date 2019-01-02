FOOD

Girl Scouts offer new gluten-free cookie, sale season starts today

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl Scout cookie season is back!

Just when you started feeling good about your new year's resolution to lose weight -- the Girl Scouts start selling cookies!

And they have a new temptation this year: caramel chocolate chip.

Girl Scout cookie season officially kicks off Wednesday.

Their new gluten-free cookie contains rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt.

The other gluten free offering is toffee-tastic, which was introduced in 2015.

You can also get yourself a box of the classics such as Thin Mints, S'mores and Samoas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodgirl scoutsfood
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD
Be careful about making your coffee 'bulletproof', dietitians say
Consumer Watch: Time for a toaster oven
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2019
More food
FOOD & DRINK
Chipotle launches 4 new bowls to 'fit your lifestyle'
Meet the newest Girl Scout cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip
Officers 'mourn' loss of Krispy Kreme doughnuts
In-N-Out expanding to Colorado in 2020
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man accused of murdering Corp. Ronil Singh to be evaluated, no plea entered
48 hours into new year, Fresno Fire extinguishes about 20 fires
David McDonald, the former owner of Pelco, has died at the age of 69
Access into Yosemite National Park limited due to government shutdown
Wells Fargo pays fine, drops insurance license in California
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
Valley Animal Center searching for another vet
New law holds pet owner responsible for dangerous dog attacks
Show More
State water managers to conduct first snow survey
Legalized pot in CA: A look at the industry 1 year later
14-year-old driver charged with murder in crash that killed woman
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper living near elementary school
Police seek woman who killed manicurist over $35 bill
More News