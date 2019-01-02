Girl Scouts offer new gluten-free cookie, sale season starts today

Just when you started feeling good about your new year's resolution to lose weight -- the Girl Scouts start selling cookies!
And they have a new temptation this year: caramel chocolate chip.
Girl Scout cookie season officially kicks off Wednesday.
Their new gluten-free cookie contains rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt.
The other gluten free offering is toffee-tastic, which was introduced in 2015.
You can also get yourself a box of the classics such as Thin Mints, S'mores and Samoas.
Related Topics:
foodgirl scoutsfood
foodgirl scoutsfood