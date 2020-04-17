restaurant

Help feed healthcare workers by ordering from Downtown Visalia restaurants

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley business organization has started a pay it forward program to help downtown restaurants and frontline healthcare workers.

Now through Saturday, if you order takeout from a Downtown Visalia Restaurant and tell Downtown Visalians about your order, they will give $5 for food for first responders and healthcare workers.

You can message Downtown Visalians on Facebook or Instagram, or e-mail randi@downtownvisalia.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkvisaliavisaliafoodnursesrestaurantdoctors
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANT
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
Checking in with Batter Up Pancakes restaurant in Fresno, California
Small businesses navigate loan process, officials warn about scammers
H-E-B is now selling meals from your favorite restaurants!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their stimulus money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
Additional 5.2 million Americans applied for unemployment last week
Community Regional Medical Center prepares to ramp up COVID-19 testing, if needed
Police chase leads to deadly crash in central Fresno
Law enforcement, health officials form COVID-19 task force in Madera County
As police investigate southwest Fresno shooting, gang violence is on the rise
Show More
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Man arrested for manslaughter after allegedly striking, killing neighbor
Newsom signs executive order providing paid leave for food industry employees
Why some stimulus checks may have gone to wrong accounts
More TOP STORIES News