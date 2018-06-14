FOOD & DRINK

Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella

EMBED </>More Videos

Kellogg's Company says it is voluntarily recalling Honey Smacks on fears that is could be contaminated with salmonella.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. --
The makers of Honey Smacks are recalling boxes of the breakfast cereal because they could be contaminated with salmonella.

Kellogg Company said Thursday that the recall affects 15.3- and 23-ounce boxes with a best-used-by date between June 14, 2018 to June 14, 2019.

The boxes will also have a UPC code of 3800039103 for the 15.3-ounce box. A UPC code of 3800014810 will accompany the 23-ounce sized box.

If you have purchased the cereal, you should throw it away or contact the company for a full refund.

The CDC says exposure to salmonella can result in serious illness and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the frail or elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcerealfood safetyproduct recallsu.s. & worldsalmonellaMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News