Driscoll's limited edition rosé wine-flavored berries hitting store shelves

Springtime is officially rosé season and if you're all about rosé all day, here's something to add to your bounty of everything blush.

Driscoll's has created rosé-flavored strawberries and raspberries, a new breed that they say look and tastes just like rosé.

The blush berries are a limited edition offering from Driscoll's, pretty and pale pink in color. They say the fruit contain the sweetness of peaches with the aromas of a good dry rosé wine.

Their pale color comes from a blend of light and dark berries mixed with sunlight.

Driscoll's did this through what they call traditional breeding methods and want customers to know they're GMO-free.

You can find them at select retailers through September.

Watch the video above as Driscoll's Farms Chef Daniel explains the berries to ABC7/KGO-TV's Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui and gives recipe ideas as well.
