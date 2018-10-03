Having fast food today? If so, join the crowd. A new government study finds that on any given day 1 in 3 adults in the US will eat fast food -- some 85 million people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new figures Wednesday, the first federal study of its kind.
An earlier study found a similar proportion of children and adolescents eating fast food on any given day.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The new CDC study is based on a survey of about 10,000 adults over a four year period, and it found no difference in results between men and women.
Researchers did find higher-income families ate fast food more often than lower-income families and that African-Americans ate it more than other racial or ethnic groups.
Health officials said too much high-calorie fast food can lead to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other health issues.
Related Topics:
foodstudyfast food restaurantfood
foodstudyfast food restaurantfood