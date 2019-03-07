Rooftop bar and restaurant under construction atop Pacific Southwest Building in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The first time Dinuba native Josh Islas laid his eyes on this space he was hooked.Framing for a deck is in place for Quail Street. The bar/restaurant with a nice view represents the latest piece of the downtown revitalization puzzle."This place I think is going to represent a turning point for downtown, specifically because downtown hasn't had a place to have craft cocktails before," Islas said.All of this will be available upon the roof atop the Pacific Southwest Building on Fulton Street.Construction work must also be done inside to create an indoor bar and seating area. Islas plans to incorporate Valley cultural flavors into unique food dishes and cocktails."Whether that's infusing Mexican food with German Mennonite food or using Vietnamese food to influence Mexican food, my goal is to create something uniquely Fresno," he said.The excitement is already building over this second-floor rooftop bar."This is going to be the number one spot to come out and hang out and just have a good time," said Bianca Kamara.Millennials often talk of cool outdoor night spots in other cities so they can't wait to have one of their own."It's something that really isn't in Fresno yet. This is an experience people can come to downtown and have a new urban experience," said Daniel Griffith.Islas wishes he could speed up the process, "This is all very surreal."A few months after Wednesday's ribbon cutting, in the fall, will come the opening. It's hoped other businesses will follow."A lot of developers are interested in downtown Fresno nowadays," said building owner Sevak Khatchadorian.It's all about momentum.Josh Islas says one restaurant bar can't change downtown Fresno but several restaurant bars can.