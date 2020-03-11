Food & Drink

Taco Bell unveils triplelupa menu item

Taco Bell is adding a new item to its menu for a limited time, starting Thursday.

The fast food chain is calling this new addition the triplelupa.

It's a play on Taco Bell's current chalupa.

It's actually three mini chalupas combined into one product.

Each section has a different flavor.

You can choose between nacho cheese, cheesy chipotle, or chipotle.

Taco Bell says it made the triplelupa easy to tear apart.

It will cost around $3.50, plus tax.
