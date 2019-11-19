Food & Drink

Vegan man suing Burger King over Impossible Whopper grilling method

ATLANTA -- Burger King is being grilled for the way it cooks its burgers.

A vegan man is suing the fast-food restaurant after eating its new Impossible Whopper.

Philip Williams of Atlanta says that he filed the lawsuit on behalf of other vegans.

He says it's impossible to claim the burger is "zero percent beef" when it's cooked on the same grill as beef burgers.

He also says Burger King does not disclose its cooking practices.

The restaurant's online menu says guests looking for a meat-free option can request a different cooking method.

Burger King told media outlets it does not comment on pending litigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkburger kinglawsuitvegan
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grieving families, community hold vigil for mass shooting victims
Fresno Police form gang task force in wake of deadly mass shooting
Police searching for gunmen who shot at Fresno family gathering
Fresno Co. coroner identifies 4 killed in Fresno mass shooting
Fresno Mass Shooting: Other homes hit by gunfire in past weeks, neighbor says
Hmong leaders mourn shooting victims, seek answers
Visalia to consider banning sales of vape products
Show More
Man accused of assaulting Clovis grandfather pleads not guilty in court
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting
Prosecutor uses 13-year-old daughter as bait in child molestation case
No charges in deadly Orinda party shooting
Yosemite High student arrested for bringing gun to school, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News