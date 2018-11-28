World's first 'next-gen' Baskin Robbins store opens in Fresno

Baskin Robbins is unveiling its first "next generation" store on Wednesday -- and it's located in northwest Fresno.The nearly 75-year-old national ice cream chain says it's undergoing a major transformation and currently, the store on Milburn near Herndon is the only one in the world to feature the new design.The company says it will give guests an entirely new in-store experience.The new stores will have a contemporary look and feel and will feature a new product platform - the "Ice Cream Novelties" collection.The collection includes premium hand-dipped and snackable frozen treats, such as chocolate-dipped Polar Pizza slices, and smoothie bars."We want to bring to life what the brand stands for and what the brand stands for is great flavors and memorable moments. So this new store is all about making that promise to our customers," said Carol Austin, Vice-President of Marketing at the company.The official nationwide rollout of the new concept begins in 2019.