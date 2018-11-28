FOOD

World's first 'next-gen' Baskin Robbins store opens in Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Baskin Robbins is unveiling its first "next generation" store on Wednesday -- and it's located in northwest Fresno.

KFSN staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Baskin Robbins is unveiling its first "next generation" store on Wednesday -- and it's located in northwest Fresno.

The nearly 75-year-old national ice cream chain says it's undergoing a major transformation and currently, the store on Milburn near Herndon is the only one in the world to feature the new design.

The company says it will give guests an entirely new in-store experience.

The new stores will have a contemporary look and feel and will feature a new product platform - the "Ice Cream Novelties" collection.

The collection includes premium hand-dipped and snackable frozen treats, such as chocolate-dipped Polar Pizza slices, and smoothie bars.

"We want to bring to life what the brand stands for and what the brand stands for is great flavors and memorable moments. So this new store is all about making that promise to our customers," said Carol Austin, Vice-President of Marketing at the company.

The official nationwide rollout of the new concept begins in 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodice creamFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD
Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled tahini products: CDC
Company creates pill that could ease peanut allergy symptoms
University in New Jersey blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option, cites values
What Starbucks holiday cups have looked like for the past 22 years
More food
FOOD & DRINK
Romaine lettuce production continues, locals still frustrated at advisory's damage to business
Disgusting Food Museum headed to downtown LA
Here are Northeast Fresno's 3 newest businesses to open
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'She touched a lot of lives,' coworker says of Porterville murder victim Samantha Lopez
Man accused of soliciting to murder Fresno attorney appears in court
Caltrans shuts down portion of Hwy 140 due to potential for mudslides
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
Romaine lettuce production continues, locals still frustrated at advisory's damage to business
High school basketball team visits Valley Children's Hospital
Steady downpour causes hubcap high flooding in parts of Fresno
Bitwise teams up with Fresno Police to host first Cybersecurity Summit
Show More
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins find perfect donor match
Diabetes Risk: New Research on Obesity
TJ Cox widens lead over Rep. David Valadao in Dist. 21 race
Person killed after car crashes into large power pole near Dinuba
Thief breaks into volunteer's car, prevents them from responding to Camp Fire
More News