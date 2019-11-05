Monday night Giants-Cowboys game delayed by black cat

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- A black cat got the best of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for a couple minutes Monday night.

The cat scampered on the field during a Giants drive in the second quarter and forced referee Clay Martin to delay the game for few minutes while workers at MetLife Stadium and couple of New Jersey State Troopers herded the feline toward the end zone away from the players.

The cat did not depart right away. There was a point where the animal was directed into the corner of the end zone and then sprinted across the end line to a camera platform.

For a second, the cat jumped on the platform in and then sprang out. It finished its run along the end line before running up the tunnel to the cheers of the big crowd.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
'He's a huge inspiration': Family, girlfriend remember Officer Jonathan Diaz
Police investigating brawl involving Delano, Mission Oak football players: VIDEO
Revered relic stolen from Selma church while on display
Man reportedly stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich
FAX bus driver who killed pedestrian, drove away denies knowing what he did
VIDEO: BART employee rescues man from oncoming train after Raider game
Show More
Hanford woman charged with murder after unborn baby dies of drugs in his system
Hundreds of Fresno students learn about career technical education options
Woman who had sex with daughters' teen boyfriends gets 4 years in prison
Family of 48-year-old man found dead in Fresno canal sought
Local school district's test scores exceed state average for first time
More TOP STORIES News