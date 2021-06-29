Sports

'Football is gay' - new NFL ad shows support to LGBTQ+ community

By ABC7.com staff
The NFL is sending a powerful message of support to the LGBTQ+ community, a week after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay.

He's the first active NFL player to do so.

The league tweeted out a new commercial which starts out by saying "football is gay."



It then adds "football is lesbian, queer, transgender, bisexual, American and freedom."

The 30-second spot offers a link to the Trevor Project, an organization that provides suicide prevention services to the LGBTQ+ community.

Nassib pledged to donate $100,000 to the nonprofit which saw its online donations skyrocket after his announcement.

