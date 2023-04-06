WATCH LIVE

Assistance offered for residents impacted by Fork Fire in Madera County

CAL FIRE investigators say a vehicle sparked the September 7 wildfire that destroyed more than 800 acres in North Fork.

Thursday, April 6, 2023
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The federal government is offering financial help to Central California residents who lost homes and businesses in last year's Fork Fire.

CAL FIRE investigators say a vehicle sparked the September 7 wildfire that destroyed more than 800 acres in North Fork.

Twenty-eight homes and buildings and 15 outbuildings were a total loss.

The US Small Business Administration declared a disaster for the area, opening the door for homeowners, renters and businesses to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.

If you were impacted by the Fork Fire, you can apply for funding here.

An outreach center has also been set up at Madera Community College in Oakhurst, open weekdays from 9 am to 6 pm.

The deadline to apply for property damage is June 5, and for economic injury is January 4.

