Stretch of Forkner Avenue being repaved in northwest Fresno

A stretch of Forkner Avenue will be repaved between Shaw and Warner avenues beginning next week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Driving should be a little easier in a high-traffic section of northwest Fresno.

The roads in and around Fresno are no stranger to potholes, and one area is set to see improvements to combat that.

"Forkner hasn't had this kind of attention for over 27 years, that's a lifetime," said Fresno City Council member Mike Karbassi.

Forkner Avenue provides access to Oso de Oro Park and Malloch Elementary School.

While it's not the worst road in the city or county, it's still in bad shape.

"The county and the city have a way of grading roads and we call it the PCI or pavement condition index, the road behind me, Forkner, has a score of 18 out of 100," said Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau.

Some residents questioned the timing of the project, even suggesting that other roads should be repaved first.

"I'm sure they have repaved Shaw Avenue a few years ago and look at the bad condition it's in right now," said Bob Sullivan, a Fresno resident.

With such a low score, Forkner is considered one of the worst major roadways in the city and is next in line to be repaired.

"Bullard had a low PCI and that was a priority and they took care of that, there's only so many roads, major corridors like this that are overlapping city, county," said Karbassi.

The road will close starting Monday, traffic will be rerouted daily from 6 am to 5 pm until the repaving is completed.

Forkner Avenue is expected to re-open in two weeks, of course with a smoother feel for drivers.