Fresno health official tipped off Foster Farms about surprise inspection: Report

5 workers at the Foster Farms Cherry facility have died after contracting COVID.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New details are emerging tonight, that show a Fresno health official tipped off Foster Farms executives about a state inspection in the middle of a COVID outbreak at the Fresno County facility.

Emails obtained by the Fresno Bee show executives were warned about an upcoming Cal/OSHA inspection, coordinated talking points, and withheld information from the public about the exposure.

The Bee reports a worker from the health department visited the Cherry plant unannounced before the outbreak began, but many of the executives were not there at the time.

RELATED: Another worker at Foster Farms' Fresno plant dies of COVID-19, new inspection launched

Once the outbreak happened in late November, the same worker sent the company an email notifying them of when Cal/OSHA would be visiting - he claims so everyone would be available.

But the Bee says when they reached out to the state, they were not aware an advanced notice had been given, and that information was expected to be kept confidential.

Five workers at the Cherry facility have died after contracting COVID.
