Pets & Animals

Baby Francois' langur monkey is 1st birth of its species at Philadelphia Zoo

By 6abc Digital Staff
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Zoo welcomed a new addition last month.

This little Francois' langur, a type of monkey, was born on December 13 to first time parents Mei Mei and Chester.



Her name is Quy Bau, which means "precious" in Vietnamese.

"When she was first born, our team noticed Mei Mei wasn't attending to her, which isn't uncommon for first-time moms," the zoo wrote on Facebook. "So our vet staff took the baby to the animal hospital for a warming bath and some food. Since then, she and mom have bonded and the entire family is doing great!"

Quy Bau marks the first birth of this species at the zoo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbaby animalsphiladelphia zoou.s. & worldthe philadelphia zoo
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials: New COVID-19 variant not yet found in Central Valley
Fresno leaders celebrate life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. virtually
Surveillance video catches catalytic converter thieves in Fresno Co.
Some doses of Moderna vaccine lot 041L20A administered in Valley
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
Show More
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
More TOP STORIES News