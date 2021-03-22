Food & Drink

How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021

You can get a free Original Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut every day for the rest of the year.

The catch? You must prove that you've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Customers at any participating US Krispy Kreme location can get the free doughnut by showing their Vaccination Record Card.

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said.

In addition to the free doughnut every day for vaccinated individuals, anyone is eligible to get a free doughnut and medium coffee every Monday from March 29 - May 24.

The North Carolina-based company said that promotion is an attempt to help all Americans get their week off to a good start despite the tough times in our country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncfree foodcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinedoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Murdered for no reason': Fresno street vendor shot and killed
Merced police searching for homicide suspect
3 hospitalized after crash on NB Hwy 41 in Fresno
1 killed, 2 severely injured Fresno County crash
Large fire destroys building in southwest Fresno
Blacks have received only 3% of vaccine doses in CA
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
Show More
Protesters gather at Tower Theatre after court allows sale
Gas prices continue to rise in the Central Valley
Three people killed in multi-car fiery crash in central Fresno
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in central Fresno, police say
Tulare County man welcomed home after beating COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News