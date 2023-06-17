Fresno Animal Center offering free microchips, tags ahead of 4th of July

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local animal center is taking action to make sure your family pets are safe ahead of the Fourth of July.

The Fresno Animal Center on Airways Boulevard in East Central Fresno is hosting a Free Microchip and Tag week.

City of Fresno residents can bring in their pets from June 23 through June 30.

The center says it's crucial that your pet has proper identification so they can be reunited with you if they get lost.

You can bring your dog or cat in for a free microchip and pet tag from 10 am until 4 pm.

The Fresno Animal Center is closed on Thursdays.