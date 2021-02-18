armed robbery

Armed man robs 7-Eleven store in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the man who robbed a 7-Eleven store in central Fresno on Thursday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 am at the location on Ashlan and Marks Avenues.

Police say a man wearing a hat and mask entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the employee.

The suspect got away with $850 and a pack of cigarettes.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are reviewing store surveillance footage to help identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
