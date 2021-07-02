shooting

2 shot at apartment complex in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in central Fresno.

It happened at the Parks Apartments on Fruit and Ashlan Avenues shortly before 11:30 pm on Thursday.

Investigators found multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

Officers said they don't yet know what led up to the gunfire or who was involved.

A man, who authorities believe was an innocent bystander, was shot in the upper thigh.

Another man arrived at Community Regional Medical Center saying he was shot in the foot at the complex.

Police found a blood trail leading to an apartment, but they need a search warrant before they can go inside to investigate.

