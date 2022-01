FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The entertainment world is still mourning the loss of Betty White.We at Action News are remembering one of her visits to the Central Valley.We got a look at some pictures from July of 1979 when Betty White took a trip to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.She was there for the grand opening of the zoo's reptile building.White was a lifelong advocate for animal rights and research.We want to thank ABC30 insider Linda Cover for sharing the photos with us.