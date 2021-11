FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomed a new animal friend last month.A kudu calf was born on October 14. It's a species of antelope found all sub-Saharan Africa.Both baby and mom Mara are spending time together behind the scenes at the zoo.Officials say the zoo's animal care team is monitoring both before introducing the calf to the other kudu.Mara also has two daughters currently out on the savanna in the African Adventure area of the zoon. They're two-year-old Ikenna and one-year-old Zahara.