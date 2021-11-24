'Zoo Lights' returns to Fresno Chaffee Zoo this Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Chaffee Zoo is ready to transform for the holidays.It's popular "Zoo Lights" will make its debut this year, starting this Friday.The event allows animal lovers to enjoy the sights of the zoo, while being treated to a bright display of lights and live performances.Festive treats and beverages will be served up for guests to enjoy while exploring the zoo.The event will only be held Fridays through Sundays until December 19th.After that, you can enjoy Zoo Lights Monday through Thursday during the weeks of Christmas and New Year's Day.Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at www.fresnochaffeezoo.org, by visiting the Zoo's admission booth, or by calling 559-498-5921 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.