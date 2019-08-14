sex crimes

Fresno children's law attorney charged with sex crimes with child

Fresno police arrested 39-year-old Jennifer Walters last week at LAX when she flew back to the country from Italy.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno attorney who specializes in family law and dependency court cases involving CPS is now charged with committing sex crimes with one of the kids with whom she worked.

They say she had a long term sexual relationship with a boy, starting in 2015 when he was 14 or younger.

Investigators tell Action News they're checking to see if there are any other victims.

Walters bailed out of jail Tuesday. She's scheduled to enter a plea later this month.

She faces more than 17 years in prison if she's convicted on all seven felony charges filed by the Fresno County district attorney's office.
