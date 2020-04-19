Food & Drink

Fresno's cinnamon roll craze continues as long lines form again

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The cinnamon roll craze continues in Fresno.

Long lines formed yet again on Saturday after Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls set up shop at the fairgrounds in the morning.

It was a chance for people to take home hot rolls to enjoy.

The company's Facebook page kept people updated while they were in line, even noting a 4-hour wait at one point.

They had to cut off sales at five but plan to hold more events like this in the future.

If you are looking for a place to buy the rolls year-round, you can head to the Chowchilla Chevron off Highway 99 and Robertson Boulevard, which is now selling the U-bake trays.

