Fresno's cinnamon roll craze continues as long lines form again

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The cinnamon roll craze continues in Fresno.Long lines formed yet again on Saturday after Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls set up shop at the fairgrounds in the morning.It was a chance for people to take home hot rolls to enjoy.The company's Facebook page kept people updated while they were in line, even noting a 4-hour wait at one point.They had to cut off sales at five but plan to hold more events like this in the future.If you are looking for a place to buy the rolls year-round, you can head to the Chowchilla Chevron off Highway 99 and Robertson Boulevard, which is now selling the U-bake trays.