Long lines form in northwest Fresno for drive-thru cinnamon rolls

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've been craving sweet cinnamon rolls, you're certainly not alone here in the Valley and you'll have another chance to get your fix.

Long lines were formed for a special drive-thru pickup outside Pardini's yesterday.

Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls set up this opportunity for people to purchase hot rolls to go, and they were at maximum capacity until 4:30 p.m. when they finally sold out.

If you missed out on Saturday, stay tuned.

The family-run business posted to their Facebook page to thank everyone for the support, saying they'll be hosting another drive-thru event.

They're looking for a location that can accommodate the added traffic and they say they will limit the number of rolls per car so wait times are reduced.

You can also find their frozen rolls year-round at various hardware stores in Fresno.

The Chowchilla Chevron off Highway 99 and Robertson Boulevard announced it's now selling the u-bake trays.

They cost $20 for six frozen rolls and frosting is included.
