college

Back to school: Fresno City College students return for fall semester

Fresno City College students will be stepping foot on campus after a long year and a half of virtual learning.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno City College students return with more in-person classes, services available

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tens of thousands of students across the Central Valley are heading back to class Monday morning for the new school year, including Fresno City College.

Fresno City College students will be stepping foot on campus after a long year and a half of virtual learning.

With the new semester comes the addition of more in-person classes and services.

That includes financial aid, admissions and records, the business office, library, counseling and more.

Throughout the pandemic, Fresno City College has assessed the needs of students and employees to deliver educational opportunities without interruption.

An emphasis on wellness is still a priority. Hand sanitation stations will be increased across the campus.

Students and staff will need to continue to wear face coverings while indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, at all five of the State Center Community College District campuses.

That includes Fresno City College, Reedley College, Oakhurst Community College Center, Clovis Community College and Madera Community College.

At Reedley College, about 50% of its class offerings will be held in person.

Student services will continue to be offered via email, phone, and Zoom platforms to meet the needs of students who prefer to work remotely.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoback to schooleducationcollegefresno city college
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLEGE
Newsom says there's no time to waste when tackling homelessness
Fresno State's president embraces Hispanic culture
SPONSORED: Education Spotlight: North Valley students learning math in a new way
Fresno State considers switch to online classes after Thanksgiving
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News