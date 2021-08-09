Back to school: Fresno City College students return for fall semester

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tens of thousands of students across the Central Valley are heading back to class Monday morning for the new school year, including Fresno City College.Fresno City College students will be stepping foot on campus after a long year and a half of virtual learning.With the new semester comes the addition of more in-person classes and services.That includes financial aid, admissions and records, the business office, library, counseling and more.Throughout the pandemic, Fresno City College has assessed the needs of students and employees to deliver educational opportunities without interruption.An emphasis on wellness is still a priority. Hand sanitation stations will be increased across the campus.Students and staff will need to continue to wear face coverings while indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, at all five of the State Center Community College District campuses.That includes Fresno City College, Reedley College, Oakhurst Community College Center, Clovis Community College and Madera Community College.At Reedley College, about 50% of its class offerings will be held in person.Student services will continue to be offered via email, phone, and Zoom platforms to meet the needs of students who prefer to work remotely.