education

Work training center to be added at Fresno City College's new west campus

EMBED <>More Videos

Work training center to be added at Fresno City College's new west campus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new facility in Fresno will soon help residents gain new job opportunities by giving them the skills needed to enter the local workforce.

Nearly $2 million in federal funding will go to the Fresno County Economic Develop Corporation's new workforce training center.

It will be located at the Fresno City College West Campus, currently under construction near Gaston Middle School in southwest Fresno.

Valley lawmakers and leaders in education say the center will invest in communities historically underserved in Fresno.

"It's suffered from neglect, but we're turning that around and here today is proof, additional proof, that we want to bring this city of Fresno together in all its parts, in all the neighborhoods that make up our city," said Rep. Jim Costa (D-Fresno).

Costa helped secure the funds going towards training programs.

If all goes as planned, Fresno City College West Campus should open this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresno southwestfresnoeducationfresno city collegecareersjobs
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Task force: Henry Madden's writings included racist remarks
Fresno City College to celebrate Asian American Month with food, music
Valley college paves the way for CA's Zero Textbook Cost program
California delays COVID vaccine mandate for schools until 2023
TOP STORIES
Flight forced to land in Fresno after windshield breaks midflight
Which airlines, airports, ride shares dropped mask mandates
3 arrested in connection to smash-and-grab robbery at Merced Mall
Stockton high school student fatally stabbed by trespasser on campus
Fresno man convicted of rape could get reduced sentence
Grand jury: Fresno Co. should do more to prevent conflicts of interest
Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel
Show More
Uber no longer requires masks, company says
CA man exonerated after 32 years in prison
City of Fresno poised to buy Tower Theatre
Firefighters investigating suspicious fire in central Fresno
Valley farmers worried as groundwater levels remain low
More TOP STORIES News