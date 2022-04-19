Work training center to be added at Fresno City College's new west campus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new facility in Fresno will soon help residents gain new job opportunities by giving them the skills needed to enter the local workforce.Nearly $2 million in federal funding will go to the Fresno County Economic Develop Corporation's new workforce training center.It will be located at the Fresno City College West Campus, currently under construction near Gaston Middle School in southwest Fresno.Valley lawmakers and leaders in education say the center will invest in communities historically underserved in Fresno."It's suffered from neglect, but we're turning that around and here today is proof, additional proof, that we want to bring this city of Fresno together in all its parts, in all the neighborhoods that make up our city," said Rep. Jim Costa (D-Fresno).Costa helped secure the funds going towards training programs.If all goes as planned, Fresno City College West Campus should open this year.