Fresno City College officials work on improving parking as campus remains closed

For decades, students and faculty alike have asked for more on-campus parking. Now, closure due to the pandemic has a silver lining.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While the campus remains closed to most students due to the pandemic, administrators are using the time to begin the process of alleviating the parking situation at Fresno City College

"This is definitely going to improve student life for decades to come. Regardless of what your major is everybody needs parking," said FCC President Dr. Carole Goldsmith.

On Tuesday it became a reality as administrators and local leaders came together for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the new five-level parking garage. The structure will add 1,800 stalls to a dirt lot along Cambridge Avenue.

"Coming to Fresno City is actually very stressful... on top of your classes to come two hours before school just to find parking. And even then we'd circle around and park outside and walk a couple of miles," said sophomore Yatzari Victoria.

With a growing student body, Victoria says the added parking is exactly what is needed at this time.

"It's going to reduce the stress of so many students. Students will be able to access their education better and focus on school without having to worry about the small things like parking," Victoria said.

The $22 million project is expected to be completed by Christmas of 2021.

"That is the silver lining of COVID, we're not going to be impacting thousands of students because if this were a regular semester, we serve over 30,000 students. Trying to find parking is a little bit difficult," said Dr. Goldsmith.

Most of the $22 million project is being funded through Measure C, which voters passed in 2016
