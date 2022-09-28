Fresno City Council to vote on termination of city controller in special session Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council has scheduled a special session Thursday to vote on whether to terminate city controller Michael Lima.

The controller is in charge of the city's financial activities, responsible for financial planning, fund investment and revenue enhancement, accounting and auditing, risk management, license and business tax, and utilities billing and collection.

Lima has worked for the city for more than 28 years, according to his LinkedIn page. He stepped into the controller position in 2014 after working as airport finance manager previously.

The city charter requires a recommendation from the city manager and majority approval from the city council to end a city controller's employment.