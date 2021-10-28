traffic

Fresno council member to propose installing new speed humps after years-long ban

Councilmember Miguel Arias is sponsoring the Pedestrian Safety Pilot program.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city leaders will look into the possibility of installing new speed humps after more than a decade-long ban.

Councilmember Miguel Arias is sponsoring the Pedestrian Safety Pilot program.

He says the installation of speed humps for traffic control is a more cost-effective alternative to speed bumps in the most needed parts of the city.

But before that can happen, the city must first overturn a 15-year ban on installing any new speed humps.

"Our office would pay for the installation of the speed humps. We'll study them for sixty days. If they're embraced by the neighborhood, then we'll establish a citywide process to utilize the same strategies," Arias said.

According to Arias, the speed humps would be drilled into the pavement and designed not to impact firetrucks or other first responder vehicles.

The council member said he would request the city council to approve his pilot program during Thursday's meeting.

