Fresno Co. Jail shooter says he wasn't in his right mind

EMBED </>More Videos

Thong Vang said he was both afraid of being killed, yet wanted to be killed. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
On September 3, 2016, Thong Vang said he was both afraid of being killed, yet wanted to be killed.

On Friday, he testified he wasn't suicidal when he walked into the main jail lobby, first asking to visit someone.

Vang said he bought a 380 semi-automatic handgun about two to three days before the shooting. "I bought it from somebody off the street."

The self-admitted jail shooter said he knew as a felon he isn't supposed to have a gun.

He also said he knew Officer Juanita Davila and Malama Scanlan were correctional officers when he fired at them.

Under questioning by Deputy District Attorney William Lacy, Vang said he knew Davila wasn't armed and saw Scanlan wearing a vest. So he fired towards his head.

Jurors watched vang closely as he testified. Some took notes.

One more defense witness is expected to be called next week before deliberations begin.

Before court ended today, Vang had a list of questions for the judge. He is very involved in the case and has read many of the transcripts that he recited in court.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fresno county sheriff departmentjailshootingFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News