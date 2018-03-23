Fresno Co. Jail shooter says he wasn't in his right mind

Thong Vang is getting questioned by Deputy DA William Lacy. Vang has admitted he initially said he came to the jail asking officers to visit someone. He says they told him to get in the line. pic.twitter.com/jESyy3cBAm — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) March 23, 2018

On September 3, 2016, Thong Vang said he was both afraid of being killed, yet wanted to be killed.On Friday, he testified he wasn't suicidal when he walked into the main jail lobby, first asking to visit someone.Vang said he bought a 380 semi-automatic handgun about two to three days before the shooting. "I bought it from somebody off the street."The self-admitted jail shooter said he knew as a felon he isn't supposed to have a gun.He also said he knew Officer Juanita Davila and Malama Scanlan were correctional officers when he fired at them.Under questioning by Deputy District Attorney William Lacy, Vang said he knew Davila wasn't armed and saw Scanlan wearing a vest. So he fired towards his head.Jurors watched vang closely as he testified. Some took notes.One more defense witness is expected to be called next week before deliberations begin.Before court ended today, Vang had a list of questions for the judge. He is very involved in the case and has read many of the transcripts that he recited in court.