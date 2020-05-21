Coronavirus

Fresno's Cornerstone Church to reopen, hold services

The pastor of Fresno's Cornerstone Church is moving forward with plans to reopen and hold services on Sunday, May 31st.
The U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday that the governor is violating the civil rights of California churches by ordering them to stay closed.

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday that the governor is violating the civil rights of California churches by ordering them to stay closed.

Jim Franklin and many other Valley pastors have been holding services online for nearly two months now in compliance with state stay-at-home guidelines.

But some religious leaders argue that churches are essential to a community's health and welfare.

Franklin says the notice from the DoJ confirms his belief that churches have not been treated fairly.

He added that Cornerstone will function under CDC guidelines to ensure everyone is safe.

