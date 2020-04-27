FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city councilmember Mike Karbassi will address the city's shelter-in-place order and to provide updates on measures the council is taking in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
It's unclear if any other city officials will join him for the news conference scheduled for 10 a.m.
On April 10, the city announced an extension of the emergency order through May 6 and is no longer voluntary.
Mayor Brand said repeat violators of the shelter-in-place order could face fines of $1,000 and even arrest.
Since the announcement, California Governor Gavin Newsom has assembled a task force and laid an outline for the state's economic recovery, but said science would be the leading indicator for when businesses can reopen.
Fresno formed its own task force to plan the city's economic recovery efforts made up of city council members, business leaders, school officials and the county's director of public health.
Fresno councilmember Mike Karbassi addresses future of city's shelter-in-place order
