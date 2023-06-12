2 hospitalized after crash in Fresno County, CHP says

California Highway Patrol officers say a silver car going south on Crawford ran a stop sign and collided with a blue vehicle traveling west on Adams.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Fresno County.

It happened just after 11:30 Sunday night in the area of Adams and Crawford -- that's just west of Orange Cove.

California Highway Patrol officers say a silver car going south on Crawford ran a stop sign and collided with a blue vehicle traveling west on Adams.

The vehicle that ran the stop sign rolled over, and the driver was thrown from the car.

A chopper airlifted the driver to a nearby hospital, but there is no word on the driver's condition.

The other driver was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.