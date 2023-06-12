WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 hospitalized after crash in Fresno County, CHP says

The vehicle that ran the stop sign rolled over, and the driver was thrown from the car.

KFSN logo
Monday, June 12, 2023 12:48PM
2 hospitalized after crash in Fresno County, CHP says
EMBED <>More Videos

California Highway Patrol officers say a silver car going south on Crawford ran a stop sign and collided with a blue vehicle traveling west on Adams.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Fresno County.

It happened just after 11:30 Sunday night in the area of Adams and Crawford -- that's just west of Orange Cove.

California Highway Patrol officers say a silver car going south on Crawford ran a stop sign and collided with a blue vehicle traveling west on Adams.

The vehicle that ran the stop sign rolled over, and the driver was thrown from the car.

A chopper airlifted the driver to a nearby hospital, but there is no word on the driver's condition.

The other driver was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW