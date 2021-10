FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a man appears to have been hit by a car in Fresno County on Tuesday morning.The victim was found just before 12:30 am on Brawley Avenue, south of Caruthers Avenue.Officers said he suffered severe internal injuries and was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno.The CHP said the driver who may have hit him was not at the scene. There were no witnesses to the crash. Officers have not yet provided a description of the suspect's vehicle.