7 hospitalized after crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Seven people have been hospitalized after a crash in Fresno County Monday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2 pm near S. Greenwood and American Avenue.

Witnesses told officers that a GMC going south on Greenwood towards American ran a stop sign and crashed into a Jeep.

Three people inside the GMC were ejected and the jeep took down a phone pole.

At the time of the crash, six people were inside the GMC and one person was inside the Jeep.

All seven involved in the crash were hospitalized. Officers say a 17-year-old girl inside the GMC was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers arrested the driver of the Jeep for DUI but say they were not at fault for the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycar crash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Life in limbo for family of Fresno hit-and-run, dragging victim
Man shot to death at Tulare County home, detectives investigating
Sheriff's deputies investigating home invasion in Earlimart
Armed suspects rob Fresno 7-Eleven, assault clerk
59th annual Memorial Day Service held at Fresno Memorial Gardens
Memorial Day service in Madera also remembers 9/11 victims
Fire destroys southeast Fresno home; 1 person detained
Show More
Nancy Pelosi's husband in car crash in Napa prior to DUI: CHP
1 critically injured in Merced shooting, police investigating
Man hospitalized after shooting in Tulare, police say
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky tonight
WHO: Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, but many unknowns
More TOP STORIES News