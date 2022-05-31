7 hospitalized after crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Seven people have been hospitalized after a crash in Fresno County Monday afternoon.The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2 pm near S. Greenwood and American Avenue.Witnesses told officers that a GMC going south on Greenwood towards American ran a stop sign and crashed into a Jeep.Three people inside the GMC were ejected and the jeep took down a phone pole.At the time of the crash, six people were inside the GMC and one person was inside the Jeep.All seven involved in the crash were hospitalized. Officers say a 17-year-old girl inside the GMC was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.Officers arrested the driver of the Jeep for DUI but say they were not at fault for the crash.