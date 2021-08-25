Fresno County DA investigator killed in car crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating the death of a Fresno County district attorney investigator.Fresno police say 49-year old Michael Rossi crashed into a fence line at Thomas Elementary School in northeast Fresno.He was taken to Saint Agnes Medical Center, where he later died.Rossi was a 22-year law enforcement veteran.He started with Fresno Police in 1999 and retired in 2015. He then joined the Fresno County District Attorney's Office in January of 2020.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.Rossi leaves behind a wife and three children.