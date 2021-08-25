crash

Fresno County DA investigator killed in car crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno County DA investigator killed in car crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating the death of a Fresno County district attorney investigator.

Fresno police say 49-year old Michael Rossi crashed into a fence line at Thomas Elementary School in northeast Fresno.

He was taken to Saint Agnes Medical Center, where he later died.

Rossi was a 22-year law enforcement veteran.

He started with Fresno Police in 1999 and retired in 2015. He then joined the Fresno County District Attorney's Office in January of 2020.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Rossi leaves behind a wife and three children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfresnocar crashfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Driver in stolen car leads police on chase in central Fresno
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into orchard in Tulare Co.
1 killed in Tulare County crash, CHP says
Small plane clips light pole, crashes onto Texas highway: video
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News