1 killed, 1 hospitalized following crash in Fresno County near Parlier, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a crash in Fresno County early Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Manning and Riverbend, just outside the city of Parlier.

Officers say one person was killed, and another was taken to the hospital.

One of the cars appears to have flipped over due to the crash.

Officers say Manning Avenue from Smith to Zediker is closed as the investigation continues. Drivers should take an alternate route.