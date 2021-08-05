Fresno County looking for workers to help with recall election

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Elections Office is looking for workers who can help in the days leading up to the recall election.These are paid positions for elections outreach coordinators and election workers.To be eligible, you must be available starting Saturday, September 4, through Election Day on Tuesday, September 14.You must be able to work the entire shift, not just partial days or hours. All applications are being accepted online at FresnoCountyJobs.com.Students ages 16 to 18 years old are also encouraged to apply.