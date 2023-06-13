Man killed in single-car crash in Fresno County, CHP says

Officers say there had been alcohol in the car and that may have been a factor in the crash.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a single-car crash in Fresno County early Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Millerton Road near Sky Harbour Road at about 5:30 am.

When officers arrived, they found two people thrown from the car.

The man driving was declared dead at the scene.

A woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say there had been alcohol in the car and that may have been a factor in the crash.

Millerton Road is closed between Table Mountain Casino and Auberry Road.