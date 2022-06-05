1 dies following crash into Fresno County canal

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person is dead following a crash in Fresno County, authorities said Sunday.The California Highway Patrol said they received reports about a crashed car on the canal back near Church and Valentine Avenues late Saturday night.Fresno County sheriff's deputies also responded to the scene, and when they arrived they found a body floating in the water about half a mile away from the vehicle.The person was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he died. His name has not been released.The CHP said investigators believe he was getting out of the passenger seat, when he slipped into the water.The crash is still under investigation.