fatal crash

1 dies following crash into Fresno County canal

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person is dead following a crash in Fresno County, authorities said Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol said they received reports about a crashed car on the canal back near Church and Valentine Avenues late Saturday night.


Fresno County sheriff's deputies also responded to the scene, and when they arrived they found a body floating in the water about half a mile away from the vehicle.

The person was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he died. His name has not been released.

The CHP said investigators believe he was getting out of the passenger seat, when he slipped into the water.


The crash is still under investigation.

Editor's Note: Original information provided by law enforcement indicated the person found dead was the driver of the vehicle. Authorities have since updated the information and the story has been changed to reflect those updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfatal crash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
3 killed, 14 injured in shooting, crashes near TN nightclub
2 killed after DUI crash into power pole in Merced County, CHP says
1 killed, 3 hospitalized after Fresno County crash
21 dead after plane crashes in Nepal mountains
TOP STORIES
Girl, 14, killed, 8 more injured in shooting in Phoenix strip mall
3 killed, 14 injured in shooting, crashes near TN nightclub
3 dead, 11 injured after shooting in Philadelphia
13-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Visalia
Man arrested, accused of starting grass fire in Visalia
Body pulled from the San Joaquin River, deputies investigating
Economic issues top the public's agenda: POLL
Show More
Thousands gather to celebrate the return of Fresno's Pride Parade
Tulare County authorities issue warning about phone scam
Blue Origin launches first Mexican born woman into space
Festive pageant, balcony appearance caps queen's Platinum Jubilee
Abbott restarts Michigan baby formula plant linked to contamination
More TOP STORIES News