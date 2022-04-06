fatal crash

1 killed, 2 injured in Fresno County crash

Sheriff's deputies say a Toyota RAV 4 failed to stop at Temperance and went into the path of a Toyota Corolla.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly crash in Fresno County.

It happened after 12:30 am on North and Temperance Avenue, just southeast of Fresno city limits.

The Corolla hit the passenger side of the RAV 4, causing the vehicle to roll into a dirt field.

The drivers of both cars suffered injuries. The 19-year-old passenger in the RAV was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

CHP officers say the passenger was not wearing his seat belt.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

