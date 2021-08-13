Fire destroys mobile home in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames destroyed a mobile home and spread to nearby wildland in Fresno County.

CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire responded to the fire Friday morning on Ruth Hill Road near Cardinal Lane, southeast of the community of Squaw Valley.



Officials say the fire destroyed the home and spread to nearby brush. But firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

Firefighters were working to put out the remaining hot spots. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

