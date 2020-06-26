Fresno Co. issues new guidelines for people running fireworks stands

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As we get closer to the Fourth of July holiday, the Fresno County Health Department is asking people running fireworks stands this year to have a COVID-19 protection plan in place.Stand operators are being asked to conduct daily screenings of all employees and volunteers and maintain adequate physical distancing while inside the booth.The health department says all customers and employees should wear masks and any worker who is sick or begins to feel sick should not be working the booth.COVID-19 signage should be posted and clearly visible to everyone and stands should have social distancing markers for customers.Anyone operating a stand within Fresno County is also asked to limit the number of people waiting in lines and use cashless and touchless transactions whenever possible.Here is the full list of instructions.