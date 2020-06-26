4th of july

Fresno Co. issues new guidelines for people running fireworks stands

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As we get closer to the Fourth of July holiday, the Fresno County Health Department is asking people running fireworks stands this year to have a COVID-19 protection plan in place.

Stand operators are being asked to conduct daily screenings of all employees and volunteers and maintain adequate physical distancing while inside the booth.

The health department says all customers and employees should wear masks and any worker who is sick or begins to feel sick should not be working the booth.

COVID-19 signage should be posted and clearly visible to everyone and stands should have social distancing markers for customers.

Anyone operating a stand within Fresno County is also asked to limit the number of people waiting in lines and use cashless and touchless transactions whenever possible.

Here is the full list of instructions.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnofresno county4th of julyjuly fourthcoronavirusfire safetyjuly 4thfireworkscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
4TH OF JULY
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' kicks off July 4th weekend with special show
Donations needed to help fund 2020 Kingsburg Fireworks Show
Gunshots or fireworks: How to tell the difference
Salute to America Fourth of July celebration cost nearly $3M
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Videos show group of women taking down Black Lives Matter signs in Visalia
Fresno boy distracts home invader for 40 minutes to keep his little sister safe, suspect arrested
300 small businesses about to get cash infusion from city of Fresno
Shots fired in Clovis neighborhood during online speaker sale gone wrong
Central California coronavirus cases
108 inmates at Fresno County Jail test positive for COVID-19, officials say
See California's forecast for how COVID-19 will affect your county
Show More
Madera County Board of Education President resigns following backlash over social media post
Valley Air District issues 'health caution' due to smoke from Reedley fire
More than 400 people to lose their jobs as COVID-19 impacts local water parks
Central CA Blood Center needs plasma from recovered coronavirus patients
Watch list: 15 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
More TOP STORIES News