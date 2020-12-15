high-speed chase

Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase through Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traffic stop led to a high-speed chase through the streets of Fresno into southern Fresno County on Tuesday morning.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies pulled over a driver in the Fig Garden area of central Fresno around 3 am.

The driver took off and led deputies on a chase that went from Highway 41 to Highway 99 near Fowler and then to Manning Avenue near Highway 41.

Deputies say the chase reached speeds of about 100 miles per hour.

After the vehicle finally came to a stop, the suspects refused to get out of the car.

"One of the windows was broken by a deputy here on the scene and the two individuals inside the vehicle ultimately gave up," said Fresno County Sgt. Edward Mayo.

Investigators say the female driver may have been driving under the influence while her male passenger is on probation for a firearms violation.

No one was hurt.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody.
