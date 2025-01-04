Suspect found with stolen mail after high-speed chase in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested for leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Fresno County early Friday morning.

Shortly after midnight, authorities say they initially attempted to pull over 42-year-old Manuel Burciaga near Olive and Pleasant before speeding off in his Chevy Tahoe.

During the pursuit, deputies say they witnessed Burciaga throw several checkbooks from his vehicle

Officials say the suspect stopping near Fresno and Gettysburg to let several people out.

As the suspect got back on Highway 180, deputies were able to deploy a spike strip to disable the vehicle.

Burciaga was taken into custody and hundreds of pieces of stolen mail were found inside his car.

He's now facing multiple charges including evading police and mail theft.

