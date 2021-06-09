Fresno County Transportation Authority approves use of Measure C funding for Highway 41 widening

The decision from the board comes after the Fresno Council of Governments Policy Board approved the use of the funding to be combined with state and federal funding to finish the highway last week.
Officials will determine the amount of Measure C funding needed in the coming months, Assemblymember Jim Patterson's office said.
Several funding sources are needed to pay for the approximately $63 million widening project that would add extra lanes on the highway from Elkhorn to Excelsior Avenues.
Patterson's office said officials have put in a Congressional budget request for $20 million. The California State Transportation Authority would need to approve a significant amount of funding to be allocated toward the project as well.
A Facebook group advocating for the widening of Highway 41 gained the support of over 4,600 people.
On Tuesday, Caltrans and Central Valley leaders announced construction on a new safety barrier along a dangerous 4-mile stretch of Highway 41.
Officials said the new barrier would help prevent crossover collisions along the dangerous stretch of roadway that has seen hundreds of crashes over the last five years, several deadly.