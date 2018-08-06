Fresno County Jail inmate dies moments before release

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police officers took Lorin Kane, 57, into the Fresno County Jail at 5:45 p.m.

Kane was placed in a pre-booking holding cell before receiving a citation so he could be released. But at around 7:15 p.m. correction officers found him unresponsive on the cell floor.

He was facing several misdemeanor charges including battery, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.

Officers gave Kane medical attention but needed additional medical assistance and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died.

Homicide detectives are investigating the in-custody death.

Police say there were five other people inside the holding cell with Kane. Detective spoke with them and say at this time there is no evidence indicating they played a role in his death.

The coroner's office conducted an examination of Kane's body but have not ruled the cause of death. It is pending the results of toxicology test results.
